Some Of The Most Popular Celebrities Refuse To Post About Israel, Had No Problem Marching For Black Lives Matter

Videos by OutKick

Out of the top 10 most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts, take a guess as to how many have posted support for Israel.

TWO.

Yes, that’s right from the likes of Beyonce to Lionel Messi and Ariana Grande and more… the silence from the world’s ‘most influential’ has been deafening when it comes to their lack of concern over the atrocities that occurred just five days ago that left over 1,000 innocent Israelis dead or missing – many in horrific fashion.

What’s even more puzzling, is that many of those same celebrities had no problem whatsoever posting, marching or even donating to Black Lives Matter and other movements. Are we really at a time in society where we can’t call out and publicly condemn a terrorist group like Hamas?

LIST OF TOP 10 MOST FOLLOWED CELEBS:

Beyonce

The Rock (Posted a message yesterday)

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Kylie Jenner (Posted but later deleted)

Kim Kardashian (Posted a message yesterday)

Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

When Beyonce won the 2020 Humanitarian Award she dedicated it to the Black Lives Matter movement. Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez both walked in the BLM protests while Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner donated to the movement as well.

This past week, Black Lives Matter Chicago posted an image of a paragliding Hamas terrorist to their over 60,000 Instagram followers with the caption “I Stand with Palestine.” Real nice, right?

WHY THE SILENCE?

It’s unclear exactly why some of the Hollywood celebrity elite who were so vocal in other matters have suddenly lost their voice. Is it ignorance to what is happening? Do they think the Israeli attacks were justified in some fashion? Or maybe it’s that they are so concerned about their public image being tarnished if they stand up for what’s right vs. wrong.

LeBron James – whom I am not a big fan of and definitely disagree with some of what he’s done as far as selling out to the communist China government- actually received criticism from some of his followers last night because he did show support for Israel. And that was even after it took him four days to acknowledge what had happened!

YOU CAN SUPPORT PALESTINIANS AND STILL CONDEMN HAMAS

A good amount of the criticism that is being seen across various social media platforms is that by showing support for Israel you somehow aren’t showing support for the Palestinian people. I disagree with that. Supporting the Israeli people that were horrifically killed over the weekend doesn’t mean you agree with all the actions of the Israeli government throughout the past. Heck, even hundreds of thousands of Israelis themselves took to the streets in recent weeks and protested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government’s policies. Those were the same people that were brutally murdered on Saturday.

However, not all celebrities have been silent – even ones that are known to be leftist Democrats such as Mark Hamill and Amy Schumer. The comedian-turned-actress has been very vocal about why showing support to Israel matters so much in a multi-Instagram post.

We are in dire times as a society if people can’t even stand in solidarity and call out something that was clearly a horrible attack as being wrong.

It’s MORE important now than ever to stand together in unity and call out groups like Hamas and ISIS and not gloss over their atrocities by quickly making it a political situation.