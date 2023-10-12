Garbage Fans Criticize LeBron James For Supporting Israel, Denouncing Hamas As Terrorists In Statement

Videos by OutKick

The NBA’s very own LeBron James stood with Israel in a statement released Wednesday, and a large group of his fans weren’t supportive of the message.

In a rare W for LeBron, he posted a heartfelt statement for the victims of Hamas’ war crimes against Israel. He went a step further by leaving the comment section open on the sure-to-be-controversial post.

Critics came in hordes, mocking LeBron for supporting Israel over the Pro-Palestine movement championed by mainstream Leftists.

Apparently, the fans wanted King James to appease Hamas rather than condemn the terrorist group. But James embraced the opportunity to voice sympathy for the people of Israel and call out Hamas’ “terrorism.”

Here’s what James posted on his social media late Wednesday:

The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism. @kingjames // Instagram

For a group that proclaims human rights for all, the Left gets picky with the victim groups. And even in the face of war crimes, Leftists refuse to support the Jewish state of Israel.

The claws from social media soon came out for LBJ.

“You got demoted from king to sheep,” one X commenter mocked.”

“His PR team will pay for their sins,” another added.

An X user posted, “Nothing but uncle Tom.”

“This is what happens when you only get thru 2 pages of Malcolm X’s autobiography,” a response read on Instagram.

Tensions brew across the nation days after Hamas’ attack, which has killed over 1,000 innocent Israelis. American sporting leagues adamantly supported Israel and denounced Hamas. What could have been a uniting moment for Americans quickly became a political talking point.

The Left wants to see Israel fold and they’re staying silent on Hamas’ horrors

Just when LeBron does something reasonable, LeBron James has critics waiting to pounce. In this case, it was leftists outraged at LeBron.