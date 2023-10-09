Amar’e Stoudemire Sends ‘F**k You’ To BLM Supporters, Dems For Staying Quiet On Israel, Hamas’ Acts of Terror

Videos by OutKick

Leftists remain silent as the terrorist group known as Hamas attacks, kidnaps and tortures innocent Israelis.

Everything that Democrats claim to stand for is now being challenged by Hamas’ attack on Israel. An ambivalent response to clear human rights violations happening to Israelis has highlighted leftists’ hypocrisy as they stay silent. And more people are waking up to the hypocrisy.

One former NBAer calling out these “cowardly” leftists is former Suns and Knicks center Amar’e Stoudemire.

Stoudemire delivered a passionate speech Sunday, calling out the prominent Leftist group Black Lives Matter and politicians choosing to stay silent over the acts of terror committed by Hamas.

Posting a video on his social media Sunday, Stoudemire gave an adamant “f**k you” to Black Lives Matters supporters. Amar’e Stoudemire’s rebuke was strong and resounding with truth.

Stoudemire said, “I woke up this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel that Hamas [are] kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly.

“That’s some coward s**t. That’s cowardly. And for all y’all Black Live Matter [supporters] who ain’t saying nothing, [saying] ‘Let me figure out exactly what’s happening before saying anything’, f**k you.”

Hamas’ attack on Israel has tallied more than 700 confirmed Israeli deaths, including hundreds of men, women and children being kidnapped back to Gaza and tortured.

Hamas delivered a historic attack on Israel on Saturday, sending over 2,000 rockets to the civilian-heavy areas and sending ground troops for an invasion.

Leftist leaders and figures stay mute as innocent lives in an ally nation are taken and more are kept in agony.

BLM raised more than $90 million in charity a year after the death of George Floyd. The organization stood on supporting human rights without justifying copious donations and checks written to their leaders.

As noted by OutKick’s David Hookstead, Squad member Ilhan Omar advised Americans to not hastily react to Hamas’ attacks.

Stoudemire added, “Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages, ain’t never been cool to kill women and [the] elderly. Never been, no matter where you’re from, what you represent, or trying to be. Don’t matter. …

“And then you go on high and put the kids in front of you as a barricade. That’s some coward s**t. All you politicians who always have to say something on the contrary, I see you, f**k you. All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always support everything else and are quiet now, f**k you too.

“Only place in the world where I can go tour, study, and eat cultured food. Only place in the world. Some coward s**t dawg … If y’all support it, f**k you. … Peace.”

Stoudemire Spoke Out After Deadly Weekend Attacks

Israel was invaded by 1,000 Hamas terrorists on Saturday.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “state of war” against the Iran-backed terrorist group, promising devastating consequences for Gaza. Numerous mainstream media outlets addressed Netanyahu as a “far-right politician,” showing the unrelenting political biases by leftists, even amid tragedy.

“I am initiating an extensive mobilization of the reserves to fight back on a scale and intensity that the enemy has so far not experienced. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” Netanyahu responded to the attacks.

The last few days have been heart wrenching. As a Jewish person, but more importantly as a human being I stand with Israel. There are no words that can heal the wounds of my people being slaughtered in their own homes, or to relieve the pain of their families.

