Sofia Vergara’s Divorce Celebration Continues As The Actress Hits Up A Beyonce Concert While Living ‘Like She Just Got Out Of Prison’

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest stories of the summer involving Hollywood was the announcement that actress Sofia Vergara was hitting free agency. Her relationship with her actor husband Joe Manganiello had soured and the two were divorcing.

A solemn joint press release painted a picture of two heartbroken former lovers looking to lay low for a while as they worked their way through the divorce process.

The statement read, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofía Vergara attends the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” season 18 live show at Hotel Dena on August 29, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Vergara’s activity at the time told a different story. She was on vacation in Italy and didn’t show any signs of the divorce being anything but an opportunity for a celebration.

The 51-year-old was sending clear signs following the announcement that she was preparing to steamroll the dating game. Since then she’s been on the offensive.

Vergara is going out and enjoying herself. On Friday night the divorce celebration continued as she enjoyed a girls night at a Beyonce concert. The newly single actress was dressed for some extra attention.

Sofia Vergara Is Enjoying The Freedom Of Single Life

An insider compared Vergara’s newly single status to her getting out of prison. The insider said, “She’s out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention. She’s living it up like she just got out of prison.”

“Sofía’s always loved going out, and now that Joe’s not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone,” said the insider. “She loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family.”

That doesn’t sound like someone who is all broken up about her divorce or in need of anyone respecting her privacy. Her run as a single woman is just getting started.

“She knew Joe doesn’t like to go out and she wanted to be with him and make him happy,” the unnamed insider continued. “It was definitely a change from the lifestyle she was used to. She doesn’t regret it – they had a lot of happy times – but now that they’re no longer together, there’s a part of her that feels like she’s making up for lost time. She’s a little bit like a kid in a candy store right now.”

Mix the “living it up like she just got out of prison” with the “loves letting her hair down and having fun” you’ve got something cooking. When you sprinkle the “kid in a candy store” on top of that – watch out.

Sofia’s run is just getting underway.