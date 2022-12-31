Social Media ERUPTS At Yet Another Terrible Roughing The Passer Call In TCU-Michigan Game

Nothing like one last AWFUL roughing the passer call to cap the year. This time, it came in the first half of Saturday’s college football semifinal between TCU and Michigan.

Officials in TCU-Michigan game have no clue what they’re doing

The horror! How did JJ McCarthy get up from that?!

What are we doing here? Seriously, WHAT ARE WE DOING?!

‘Roughing the passer’ calls have gotten absurdly out of hand this football season in both college and the NFL, and this is just the latest example. At this point, it seems we get at least one every weekend that causes social media to erupt, and that’s exactly what happened today.

The “oh boy” from ESPN’s Sean McDonough is absolutely perfect here, too. He knows just how bad that call was, and that’s all he can muster. What else do we want defenders to do at this point?

Frankly, that’s not even a good QB hit! The guy barely touches him, and STILL gets called for the foul.

Another terrible roughing the passer call in the TCU-Michigan game.

Let’s be honest – and I’m not breaking news to anyone here – it was a pretty terrible half for the zebras in one of the most important games of the season.

Michigan got bailed out by the above call, but how about the touchdown that got reversed earlier in the half that led to a fumble on the very next play?

I mean, what are we doing here?

Goodness. What an awful half for the officials, capped by yet another egriougious roughing the passer.

Hears to better things in 2023! Don’t hold your breath, though.