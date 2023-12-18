Social Media Creeped Out By Cris Collinsworth’s ‘LamarGasm’

Cris Collinsworth loves Lamar Jackson; he can’t get enough of Baltimore’s playmaker.

Sunday Night Football’s matchup between the Ravens and Jaguars had Collinsworth overly excited on the microphone after a spectacular third-quarter catch. Collinsworth couldn’t contain himself when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spun out of pressure in the pocket to connect on a deep pass to tight end Isaiah Likely.

The broadcast really greased it up for Jackson, almost giving no love to Likely for climbing the ladder on the catch.

WATCH:

Jackson’s escape and Likely’s catch did pop off the television screen … until the moment was derailed by Collinsworth’s moaning. Social media thought Collinsworth over-cooked the reaction, calling it a “Lamar’gasm,” which is pretty accurate.

Baltimore and Jackson benefitted from a sputtering Jags offense and terrible clock management in the first half of Sunday night’s game.

Duval’s offense laid a goose egg in the first half, taking a 10-0 deficit into the break.

Between bad clock management and a subpar Trevor Lawrence game, Jacksonville appeared out-matched by the Ravens, losing 23-7. Lawrence completed 25 of 43 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown.

After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson shared that Lawrence was under evaluation for a concussion.

Here’s how social media reacted to Collinsworth fawning over Lamar Jackson:

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

