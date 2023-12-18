Social Media Creeped Out By Cris Collinsworth’s ‘LamarGasm’

Videos by OutKick

Cris Collinsworth loves Lamar Jackson; he can’t get enough of Baltimore’s playmaker.

Sunday Night Football’s matchup between the Ravens and Jaguars had Collinsworth overly excited on the microphone after a spectacular third-quarter catch. Collinsworth couldn’t contain himself when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spun out of pressure in the pocket to connect on a deep pass to tight end Isaiah Likely.

The broadcast really greased it up for Jackson, almost giving no love to Likely for climbing the ladder on the catch.

WATCH:

Cris Collinsworth in his bag here 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0HrOuvns0x — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) December 18, 2023

I hate Collinsworth lmao pic.twitter.com/J0b2Xi8tdX — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) December 18, 2023

Jackson’s escape and Likely’s catch did pop off the television screen … until the moment was derailed by Collinsworth’s moaning. Social media thought Collinsworth over-cooked the reaction, calling it a “Lamar’gasm,” which is pretty accurate.

Baltimore and Jackson benefitted from a sputtering Jags offense and terrible clock management in the first half of Sunday night’s game.

Duval’s offense laid a goose egg in the first half, taking a 10-0 deficit into the break.

Between bad clock management and a subpar Trevor Lawrence game, Jacksonville appeared out-matched by the Ravens, losing 23-7. Lawrence completed 25 of 43 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown.

After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson shared that Lawrence was under evaluation for a concussion.

Here’s how social media reacted to Collinsworth fawning over Lamar Jackson:

Chris Collinsworth = mumbo jumbo broadcasting 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 18, 2023

I wanna throw M&Ms at Chris Collinsworth at full speed. — ඞ (@BirdDevonlaster) December 18, 2023

The lovefest for the Jags is insane ! Can someone please just stop Chris Collinsworth from talking !!! Even when Ravens have a great play, he just goes quiet. 😡 — Holly 💜🏈 (@Love_my_Ravens) December 18, 2023

Full on Collinsworth orgasm after that Lamar throw to Likely. 😂😂 @TheCousinSal @BillSimmons #SNF — Michael Foster (@MFoster_10) December 18, 2023

Cris Collinsworth just creamed his panties off that LJ play — moe (@18moe88) December 18, 2023

I’m not sure the noises Cris Collinsworth just made after that evaded sack, are allowed on NBC — T Y L E R (TEMPORARY BILLS FAN) (@TDouglasXIII) December 18, 2023

“UUULLWWWWLGGGHEEEEEEEIIIYYYYEEEE!!” – Cris Collinsworth — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) December 18, 2023

Chris Collinsworth ain’t been this excited in years — Tony🧽 (@Tony_Kudo) December 18, 2023

So hard listening to Collinsworth fawn over Lamar. pic.twitter.com/Whf7DuQCaZ — Joe Ranyak (@FoxBull330) December 18, 2023