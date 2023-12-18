Social Media Creeped Out By Cris Collinsworth’s ‘LamarGasm’

Videos by OutKick
Cris Collinsworth loves Lamar Jackson; he can’t get enough of Baltimore’s playmaker.
Sunday Night Football’s matchup between the Ravens and Jaguars had Collinsworth overly excited on the microphone after a spectacular third-quarter catch. Collinsworth couldn’t contain himself when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spun out of pressure in the pocket to connect on a deep pass to tight end Isaiah Likely.
The broadcast really greased it up for Jackson, almost giving no love to Likely for climbing the ladder on the catch.
Jackson’s escape and Likely’s catch did pop off the television screen … until the moment was derailed by Collinsworth’s moaning. Social media thought Collinsworth over-cooked the reaction, calling it a “Lamar’gasm,” which is pretty accurate.
Baltimore and Jackson benefitted from a sputtering Jags offense and terrible clock management in the first half of Sunday night’s game.
Duval’s offense laid a goose egg in the first half, taking a 10-0 deficit into the break.
Between bad clock management and a subpar Trevor Lawrence game, Jacksonville appeared out-matched by the Ravens, losing 23-7. Lawrence completed 25 of 43 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown.
After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson shared that Lawrence was under evaluation for a concussion.
Here’s how social media reacted to Collinsworth fawning over Lamar Jackson:
Whoever was complaining about Collinsworth gasming over the Jags is a tool. The dude literally squeaked about that play which, as it was pointed out, he gave ZERO credit to the WR for making. The Black Jesus worshipping has been old for years now.