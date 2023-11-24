Cris Collinsworth Blew $800 Buying Fish In Seattle By Accident

Videos by OutKick
Cris Collinsworth is a 64-year-old who, apparently, doesn’t buy much fish or food of any sort by the pound.
Last night, during the 49ers-Seahawks game, the NBC Sunday Night Football color analyst made the revelation that he stopped by a Seattle fish market to buy some fish and have it shipped home when he made a very big financial decision where he bought $800 in fish after thinking he was about to spend $70.
“I never buy fish. You’re in the market, you say, ‘OK, I’m going to buy some fish, I’m going to take it home for Thanksgiving,’” Collinsworth told play-by-play guy Mike Tirico. “So I go in there and see the thing, this big fish is there and it says $35. I go ‘Well, that’s pretty good, that’s about the same price as at a restaurant, right, $34.99 right. … I come out and I go, ‘I’ll take two.”
Cris, you never buy steak or a pound of ground beef from the butcher at a grocery store? Dawg, come on.
“70 bucks,” Tirico joked back.
“I thought $72 bucks,” Collinsworth countered.
“Key word, per pound,” Tirico fired back.
And that’s when Collinsworth was done. He was the proud owner of $800 in fish.
“But you can’t go back once you said you want two fish,” Collinsworth said of his shopping experience. “They already got them loaded up.”
Let that be a lesson to all of you who think you need to ship home fish during your Seattle trip.
THAT’S PER POUND!