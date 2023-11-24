Cris Collinsworth Blew $800 Buying Fish In Seattle By Accident

Videos by OutKick

Cris Collinsworth is a 64-year-old who, apparently, doesn’t buy much fish or food of any sort by the pound.

Last night, during the 49ers-Seahawks game, the NBC Sunday Night Football color analyst made the revelation that he stopped by a Seattle fish market to buy some fish and have it shipped home when he made a very big financial decision where he bought $800 in fish after thinking he was about to spend $70.

Cris Collinsworth shows the King Salmon he bought thinking he was getting them at $34.99 per fish. / NBC Sunday Night Football

“I never buy fish. You’re in the market, you say, ‘OK, I’m going to buy some fish, I’m going to take it home for Thanksgiving,’” Collinsworth told play-by-play guy Mike Tirico. “So I go in there and see the thing, this big fish is there and it says $35. I go ‘Well, that’s pretty good, that’s about the same price as at a restaurant, right, $34.99 right. … I come out and I go, ‘I’ll take two.”

Cris, you never buy steak or a pound of ground beef from the butcher at a grocery store? Dawg, come on.

Cris Collinsworth learned a hard lesson about the market price of fish at Pike Place Market. pic.twitter.com/hFGCyLT4N0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2023

“70 bucks,” Tirico joked back.

“I thought $72 bucks,” Collinsworth countered.

“Key word, per pound,” Tirico fired back.

And that’s when Collinsworth was done. He was the proud owner of $800 in fish.

“But you can’t go back once you said you want two fish,” Collinsworth said of his shopping experience. “They already got them loaded up.”

Let that be a lesson to all of you who think you need to ship home fish during your Seattle trip.

THAT’S PER POUND!