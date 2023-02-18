Soccer Star Christian Atsu Found Dead From Turkey Earthquake

Videos by OutKick

The unfathomable loss of life from a devastating earthquake in Turkey continues to rise – and has now affected the sports world.

Former Premier League soccer player Christian Atsu was found dead this past week in the earthquake rubble. The Turkish-Syrian earthquake has killed over 45,000 people so far.

Atsu was currently playing for the Turkish soccer club Hatayspor and was in Turkey when the devastating incident occurred. Hours earlier he was scheduled to fly out of the country, but changed his flight so he could remain with his team – unaware of what would lie ahead.

On Saturday morning, Hatayspor confirmed the star’s passing on their social media.

The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.

REST in PEACE ATSU — Hatayspor (@Hatayspor_FK) February 18, 2023

The Premier League also extended their condolences.

He didn't know it would be his last final whistle. Live like it would be your last! RIP Christian Atsu & all the gone souls💔😥🕊 pic.twitter.com/nMfkhmK0JA — SteveMcQueen33 (@Jeriko_16) February 18, 2023

ATSU APPEARED IN A GAME THE DAY BEFORE

A day after the earthquakes happened, there were initial reports that Atsu had been found. Unfortunately those turned out to be false. Hatayspor’s sporting director Taner Savut has also not been found yet.

Both men were staying at the Ronesans Rezidan building, which is 12-stories in height when the earthquake occurred across parts of Turkey and Syria. The contractor of the building was detained at the Istanbul Airport last week, as he was trying to flee the country.

Atsu played for a variety of English Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United.

He had just scored the game-winning goal for Hataysport the day before.