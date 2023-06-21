Soccer Player Bitten By Spider While At Zoo

Videos by OutKick

An MLS player’s wife has revealed that he suffered a nasty spider bite on a recent trip to the zoo.

The scary situation happened to Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Nick Marsman. According to TMZ Sports, the 32-year-old’s wife, Nathalie Den Dekker explained that had to be kept in a medical facility for several days and that a spider bite was to blame.

She also shared some photos that showed the goalkeeper laying in a hospital bed.

MLS Goalkeeper Nick Marsman Bitten By Spider At Zoo, Hospitalized https://t.co/knwtDwEDjk — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 21, 2023

“Happy to have you back home,” den Dekker. “Now get well soon.”

Fortunately, the Dutch goalkeeper is out of the medical facility, but there’s no definitive timetable on how much additional playing time he’ll miss. I’m not sure that there’s much precedent one misses after getting bit by a venomous spider.

Marsman has yet to appear in any games this season, his third with Inter Miami.

Those spiders are not to be messed with, man. I’m not an arachnophobe — in fact, in my household, I’m the designated spider killer — but stories like this freak me out. You don’t necessarily see or hear a spider coming. All of a sudden you just feel a bite. That’s it. Nothing you can do about it.

Hopefully, Marsman will be back in action soon because this is an exciting time for Miami soccer.

All eyes will soon be on that club — which is currently last in the Eastern Conference — as come next, Lionel Messi will be on the team’s roster.

(Also, congrats to me for making it through this without a Spider-Man reference… wait, crap.)

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle