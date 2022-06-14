Soccer Player Ana Maria Markovic Fights Back Against ‘Sexy’ Label

Croatian soccer player Ana Maria Marković, who made her OutKick debut as a relative unknown on the worldwide scene back in April via Morning Screencaps, has spent the past month and a half gaining a massive Instagram following and is now fighting back against those media outlets calling her “sexy.”

Now dubbed the World’s Most Beautiful Soccer Player/Footballer by the European tabloids, Markovic told a German outlet that she’s not cool when the tabloids use “sexy.” Call her the most beautiful soccer player in the world all you want. Just don’t use sexy in the same sentence.

“I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful,” Markovic, who plays in the Swiss Women’s Super League for a club called Grasshopper, said during a chat with Germanany’s 20min.

But sexy and sexiest has to go.

“Then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn’t like that. Also because of my family. I think you have to be careful what you write about people. Especially if you have ones that do not know. But overall it wasn’t that bad.”

The new attention via her Instagram modeling career mixing with her sports career also led to slimeballs trying to contact Ms. Markovic pretending to be managers that wanted to represent her.

“They’ve never seen me play football and only look at the outside. I find that a great pity. I think such people should find out more beforehand and see what I can do in terms of football,” she explained to 20min.

“Many have also made me feel like I’m pretty and that just because of that you could make something out of me on social media and that they want to make money with it.”

As for what’s next for the world’s most beautiful soccer player, Markovic says she’s in school and would like to get her degree before pouncing on “going abroad,” but soccer comes first in her life. Given the choice between modeling in Milan or playing in the Premier League, Ana says the decision is simple.

“Definitely the contract with Chelsea of ​​course!” she said.