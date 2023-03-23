Soccer Legend Petr Cech Could Backstop Hockey Team To League Championship

Videos by OutKick

Petr Cech made a name for himself on the soccer pitch. Now, he’s on the verge of winning another championship, only this time it’ll be on the ice.

Cech spent 15 seasons in the English Premier League playing for both Chelsea and Arsenal, but when the now 40-year-old retired from pro soccer, he wasn’t done making saves.

Cech played hockey as a kid and he decided to pursue that after his soccer career was over. He signed with the Guildford Phoenix of the National Ice Hockey League 2 South. Guildford is an affiliate of the Guildford Flames who play in the Elite Ice Hockey League. That’s the top level of hockey in the United Kingdom.

After a few seasons with Guildford, Cech moved on to the Chelmsford Chieftains of the NIHL South 1.

Now, Cech is looking to add to his trophy room — which includes Four Premier League titles — by winning a National League Division One South Cup.

Petr Cech drops the puck ahead of the HHL Global Series game between the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Cech Is Hoping To Add To A Hockey Championship To His Resume

The Chieftains will face Invicta Dynamos in a two-game home-and-home series for the title. Chelmsford lost all four meetings between the two teams this season.

According to the team’s captain, Callum Burnett, Cech’s experience in high-pressure games has helped the team.

“He’s brought an element of calmness and has joined in with the group well,” Burnett told BBC Essex. “In his last few games, he’s been really impressive so we’re happy to have him in there, and we trust him.

The championships series between the Chieftains and Invicta gets underway this weekend.

Cech is good buddies with his countryman Petr Mrazek and was spotted on the ice with Mrazek’s Chicago Blackhawks earlier this season.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle