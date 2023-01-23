Former Premier League Star Records Self Tossing Cheating Ex’s Clothes From Second Story Window

A former Premier League player is airing their ex’s dirty laundry… and most of her other possessions.

By that I mean he’s hucking out a second-story window.

Greg Halford used to play in the English Premier League. During his time in the Premier League, Halford made 29 total appearances with Reading, Sunderland, and Wolves.

He currently plays for Hashtag United, which is a real, semi-professional club in the Isthmian League North Division.

While he’s best known for his defensive ability and versatility, Halford took an unusual approach to show that he’s probably damn good at throw-ins.

Been far far to long but finally clearing out the cheating c**t ex stuff. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HGAzfgcCx4 — Greg Halford (@GregHalford15) January 21, 2023

It seems Halford’s previous relationship hit the skids and he had some stuff to return to her. I don’t see spite, I see an efficient way to clean the house.

Alright; maybe there was a little spite.

Former Premier League player Greg Halford’s neighbors had a lot to say about his breakup. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Neighbors Had Theories About The Ex-Premier Leaguer And His Ex

What would this kind of very public dissolution of a relationship be without some nosey neighbors throwing in their two cents?

According to The Daily Mail, Halford’s ex-girlfriend is a Mercedes executive. The two shared a home but split 15 months ago. No one had reportedly lived in the house for a year.

A neighbor — perhaps a somewhat nosey one — shined a light on the split. They said that Halford’s career — which saw him play for 19 different clubs in 20 years — meant he was rarely at home.

“He went to Scotland, Ireland, Essex. He was never at home and, well, let’s be honest, she was an attractive woman in her 30s and her boyfriend was never there,” they said, per The Daily Mail. “When she left it was in quite a hurry and he didn’t know it was happening. He came back and referred to her having ‘legged it.'”

Another neighbor wondered whether the impromptu yard sale was an act of passion or if it was nothing more than a social media stunt.

“It must have been a stunt picture because those boxes were not there for long. They were all loaded up into a skip,” another neighbor said.

Stunt or not, the video has racked up more than 3 million views.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle