Soccer Bros Got Into A Nasty Fight At MetLife Stadium

Punches were flying this weekend at MetLife Field where Arsenal was playing Manchester United in a friendly that turned anything but friendly as soccer bros started fighting in the aisle. According to the Twitter soccer experts, we have Arsenal fans fighting Arsenal fans.

What started the wild melee? No clue. Again, you could have an Arsenal fan claiming that some Arsenal player should be starting on the pitch while some other drunk guy disagrees. Boom — punches. Even The Daily Mail, who knows everything about everything, can’t figure out what started the brawl during Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to United.

The key here, unlike the Mexican soccer match where a guy got prison shanked, is that nobody was stabbed and it appears the combatants will be dealing with just black eyes this week instead of nasty stab wounds.

Let’s see this action from a different angle, shall we?

Arsenal fans fighting secof weytin ? 😮 pic.twitter.com/t4JrvyCw5b — Efo Filey 🔑 (@efo_phil) July 24, 2023

#NeverForget that Europeans like to call Americans the ugly stain on the world. There are some guys in here that sure seem European to me. You make the call.

Arsenal fans fighting over what was worse.. sticking with Partey or spending £105m on Rice… pic.twitter.com/gRsE6XFFFH — • ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴇʟʟɪs • (@fullback03) July 23, 2023