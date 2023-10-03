So Long Season: New England Patriots Lose Two Key Defenders As Bill Belichick Nightmare Continues

Videos by OutKick

It’s only been four weeks and the New England Patriots season is already over.

Not saying that they had high expectations, ya know with the way Mac Jones has been playing. But with the awful news that the Pats will now lose two of their key defenders for the foreseeable future, yeah, you can call this season a wrap.

Patriots’ first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and pass-rushing standout Matthew Judon both are out indefinitely while they seek second opinions on their injuries, per sources. Gonzalez injured his shoulder, Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear.



Two significant losses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2023

THE PATRIOTS ARE 1-3 THIS YEAR

Both first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and pass-rusher Matthew Judon suffered injuries this past Sunday that more than likely mean a long recovery period. Adam Schefter reports that both players are seeking second opinions from medical professionals. In sports talk, that’s never good. You never want to be told “go see another doctor just to make sure.” Because more times than not, the “just to be sure” means that the news ain’t great.

With an already depleted secondary, Gonzalez was an absolute standpoint in the cornerback position. Playing in all but one snap, he was ranked in the top-15 across the league and was able to stop receivers like A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson and Tyreek Hill from having big games.

Meanwhile, many Pats fans believed that Judon was one of the best pickups that head coach Bill Belichick has made in recent years as the star pass-rusher has 32 sacks in 35 games with the team.

With quarterback Mac Jones not living up to expectations (unless that is of course, you had him stinking) with just 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for 898 yards, that means the Pats defense is going to be on the field for much longer periods of time. Once again, not ideal.

The only question is – will Belichick stick around for their return next year?