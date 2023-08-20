SNY’s Keith Hernandez Hilariously Covers Up Wardrobe Error For Mets Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

Keith Hernandez is also human. The SNY Mets announcer forgot to bring the proper attire to work, so he had to fix the issue on the spot.

Appearing on New York station PIX11’s broadcast of the Mets’ visit with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Hernandez was forced to wear a makeshift PIX11 shirt after forgetting his shirt back at the hotel.

The play-by-play announcer appeared on TV wearing a polo with a piece of tape over the heart that read “PIX11,” scribbled in marker.

Keith forgot to bring his PIX11 shirt to St. Louis:



"I'm just a dunderhead" 😂 pic.twitter.com/vZUsdcEwJQ — SNY (@SNYtv) August 19, 2023

Like most of us, Hernandez forgot his PIX11-branded polo after reminding the rest of his crew to bring their uniform.

The polo only made Hernandez’s blunder far more apparent. But it still made for a hilarious moment.

Broadcast partner Gary Cohen started things off by undressing the elephant in the room (I think that’s how the saying goes…)

Cohen said: “Before we talk about the game tonight, we have to talk about the elephant in the room … Keith’s shirt.

“We haven’t been in PIX11 for a couple of weeks so I know your PIX11 shirt is not in the laundry. What happened?”

Keith Hernandez pulled back the curtain on how he forgot to bring his required polo. He showcased a true sense of remorse by dubbing himself a “dunderhead.”

Hernandez said, “I was telling everyone, remember, we’ve got two games in St. Louis, we gotta bring your PIX shirts and what do I do? I leave it in my hotel room.

“I’m just a dunderhead. This is the second time I have done this in 18 years.”

The real hero behind the scenes was the working stage crew that did a solid job recreating the station’s logo on the tape and retrieving the shirt.

Keith Hernandez forgot his shirt and doxxed himself today pic.twitter.com/0eyHPhsIuW — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 20, 2023

The stage manager got her own shoutout from the SNY crew.

Gary Cohen added, “Our stage manager, Nancy Smith did some great handy work trying to replicate the PIX11 logo [with tape].”