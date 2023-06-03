Awkward! Mets Broadcaster Keith Hernandez Makes ‘Fully Erect’ Commentary On Air

Videos by OutKick

Things got uncomfortable in the broadcast booth at Citi Field Friday.

The New York Mets hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. And with Alejandro Kirk at the plate in the top of the second inning, Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez broke down the art of hitting.

With two outs and a full count against Mets starter Justin Verlander, Kirk awaited the pitch.

“You want to always be erect when you make contact,” Hernandez said.

Great advice, Keith.

The 10 seconds of awkward silence was painful — even through a screen.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, though, Hernandez decided to pile on.

“Like a telephone pole!” he added.

Keith Hernandez playing first against the Los Angeles Dodgers circa 1987. (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)

A former St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets World Series Champion, Hernandez is widely considered to be one of the best first basemen of all time.

During his 17-year MLB career, Hernandez was a five-time All-Star with two Silver Slugger Awards and a staggering 11 Gold Gloves.

So despite his awkward choice of words, he does know a thing or two about the sport.

But Hernandez should have called some of that advice down to the New York dugout.

Ex-Met Chris Bassitt pitched 7 ²/₃ scoreless innings to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-0 win.

The series continues Saturday afternoon. We’ll see if the Mets arrive fully erect.