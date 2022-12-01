Race Car Ends Up In Hotel Pool After Straps Snap In Winn-Dixie Parking Lot

Don’t you just hate it when the straps break on your trailer and your race car slides off the back, across the parking lot and right into a hotel pool? That’s exactly what happened to one unfortunate racer as he traveled south for this weekend’s Snowball Derby, in Pensacola, Florida.

Cameron Leytham, who will drive the No. 8 machine in the 55th annual Snowball Derby, watched in horror as his car sunk to the bottom of a hotel pool Wednesday night as the team drove to the Sunshine State.

Some say the hotel was the Red Roof Inn. Others said the incident stemmed from Leytham’s trailer breaking in a Winn-Dixie parking lot, which led to the car rolling off and straight into the pool.

Frankly, both sound very believable because nothing goes together quite like a Red Roof Inn and a Winn-Dixie.

Leytham finally broke his silence and confirmed the rumors on Facebook.

“So the rumors are true, unfortunately the straps broke,” Leytham said in a post, via racingnews.co. “The car went for a little swim. We are working on it and trying to get it rebuilt now.”

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/m7E8IvG3Q7 — Short Track Pictures (@ShortTrackPics) December 1, 2022

The story is that, whoever this is, their straps broke on the trailer in the Winn Dixie parking lot, and the car went zoom zoom backwards into the pool. https://t.co/hAY2SjZFaV — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) December 1, 2022

We need to know more. pic.twitter.com/vyZFsHNWOT — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) December 1, 2022

Satellite image seems to confirm the story that it rolled into the pool of a Red Roof Inn after getting unhooked from the trailer. This is Tillmans Corner. pic.twitter.com/05DpwSgzUW — Kyle Noel – Storm Surge eSports (@StormSurge_iR) December 1, 2022

Oh no… that's a BIG drop into the pool. pic.twitter.com/tt0F4q0aNQ — Kyle Noel – Storm Surge eSports (@StormSurge_iR) December 1, 2022

Oh no! Allegedly the straps broke and the car ended up rolling into the Red Roof Inn pool. This story will go down in the #SnowballDerby book of legendary. https://t.co/a0xCvJCexT — Matthew Dillner (@MatthewDillner) December 1, 2022

Snowball Derby car goes for hotel swim

Wild scene. LOVE the fact that Leytham’s car is sponsored by Rick and Morty, too. Just perfect.

Could you imagine seeing your car – in Leytham’s case, his livelihood – at the bottom of an actual pool. Talk about a hopeless feeling.

I wouldn’t even know where to begin. Frankly, I think I’d just wipe my hands clean of it and walk away.

Cameron Laythem crashes into Red Roof Inn pool on way to Snowball Derby.

Just seems like an awful big hassle to get that puppy out of the deep end, back to a garage, and have it ready for race day.

When your car goes nose-first into a hotel pool, it’s probably as good a sign as any that you shouldn’t race that weekend.

“Got the motor back together and in, now the transmission is out,” Leytham later said on Facebook.

Finally, here’s the torn down – and put-back-together – car, via one of Leytham’s Twitter pals.

Let’s hope Cam gets her fixed up and back on track this weekend! And, at the very least, snags a pool sponsorship along the way.