‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Gets Mad After Obvious Taylor Swift Joke Sails Over Her Head

Star of the upcoming film Snow White, Rachel Zegler, was hot under the collar over a joke from Barstool Sports’ Dan “Big Cat” Katz about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Katz — co-host of Barstool’s Pardon My Take — said he wouldn’t believe that Kelce and Swift were indeed dating until they released a sex tape.

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine. You guys can have sex, you can be boyfriend/girlfriend,” Katz said, per The New York Post. “I don’t buy it. Until I see some d–k in vagina. P in V otherwise it’s not real. I want to see insertion.”

Now, anyone with even two semi-functioning brain cells to rub together would have picked up on this being a joke. I can’t believe this would even need explaining, but the joke is how that’s an insane bar for someone to have in accepting the authenticity of a couple’s relationship.

Even if you need a little extra info to determine that this is a goof, consider the context and who was saying it. This wasn’t something said by a politician or Nobel laureate. It’s a dude who makes a living cracking jokes.

Zegler did not pick up on this.

Snow White Star May Not Have The Most Acute Sense Of Humor

Maybe Zegler was still dizzy from all the dancing Stephen Spielberg made her do in West Side Story. Only someone whose equilibrium is off would not see the joke here.

Whatever, the case, Zegler took it upon herself to step in and defend Swift. Which, in fairness is a nice change of pace from the way she typically takes dumps on the source material of her own movie.

it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated https://t.co/0KxXEfHIC0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to Taylor Swift,” Zegler, posted on X, while quote tweeting Big Cat’s joke. “But the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated.”

Oh, Ms. Rachel Zegler…

Someone taking that seriously is like when people get really mad about something on April Fools Day. Like if McDonald’s was like “We’re benching the Big Mac,” and a mob of pitchfork and torch-wielding villagers a la Frankenstein assembled outside of every Golden Arches.

Well, at least she cut bait after that comment and didn’t continue to sit atop her high horse and lecture everyone over comments made by a dude whose job is to crack wise.

What’s that?… I’m being told she didn’t dismount that high horse of hers.

Zegler Railed Against Jokes About Women, Seemingly Unaware That This Particular Joke Was Just As Much About A Man

leave taylor swift alone! — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man,” Zegler said, seemingly oblivious to the fact that the joke was also about Travis Kelce. “That goes for a lot of different scenarios. we do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s. and it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. women can and do, too. it sucks.”

She then followed that up with “leave taylor swift alone.” Apparently, it’s blasphemous to goof on a woman who churns out generic pop music and eats chicken with seemingly ranch (this isn’t the time to get deep into this, but I see ranch as more of a child’s condiment. Once you blow out the candles on your 12th birthday it’s time to graduate to blue cheese or something in the mustard family like a grown-up. But I digress…).

By this point, Zegler should have put the phone down. But, alas, she couldn’t do it. She decided to take the people who (correctly) told her it was a joke to task.

seeing a lot of “it’s a joke” but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time “you can’t take a joke” has been synonymous with “let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences” — we’re sick and tired! it’s never been funny! get a life! — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

Lookout! Zegler Is A History Buff Too!

“Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke’ but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time “you can’t take a joke” has been synonymous with “let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences” — we’re sick and tired! it’s never been funny! get a life!”

“Since the beginning of time,” you say? Yes… mankind (a term she probably hates, but deal with it) developed language skills to hunt mammoths, barter, and say horrible things about women but then deflect it. That’s what it has been about this entire time.

Also, how great is it when a 22-year-old lectures the general population about what has been happening since the beginning of time? Some people are wise beyond their years, and others think they are.

It’s hilarious, however, she probably wouldn’t pick up on the humor in that either.

Look, there’s no denying Zegler is becoming a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

But there’s also no denying that comedy is not her forte.

