Disney’s New Snow White, Rachel Zegler, Cheered On Gina Carano Cancelation

Videos by OutKick

A branding expert recently warned that Disney casting Rachel Zegler as Snow White could stir consumer backlash.

Recently, Zegler criticized the original Snow White film from 1937. She called the Prince “creepy”

and “stalkerish.”

“I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her,” Zegler said.

“Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

Zegler has responded to critics of her comments by posting comments online like “I hope the world becomes kinder.”

She does not appreciate being the subject of online scrutiny. She’d rather be part of the fray scrutinizing others — like Gina Carano.

As first reported by The Post Millennial, Zegler helped encourage the cancelation of Carano, whom Disney fired for joking about gender pronouns.

Rachel Zegler, the actress who’s playing Snow White, is currently being canceled over her remarks about the original Disney classic. When Gina Carano was canceled for making fun of pronouns, here’s what Rachel had to say. pic.twitter.com/pw8Xik3bOs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 21, 2023

Carano appeared in Disney’s Mandalorian until 2020 when the studio asked her to put her pronouns in her social media bio. Instead, Carano added “beep/bop/boop” to her bio.

For that, she was fired and released by her talent agent.

“I ended up putting beep/bop/boop in my Twitter bio and it was a hundred percent to go to the Twitter mob that was telling you what to do and it had zero to do with trying to go after the transgendered community… Just me personally, I’m not trying to target anybody or go after anybody…” she explained.

The Zegler controversy comes as Disney recorded around $900 million in losses over its last eight films, which surveys blame on the company’s political messaging.

In addition to Zegler’s smugness, the upcoming Snow White film recently made news for casting a group of non-dwarfs to portray the Seven Dwarfs.

Disney says its decision to do away with dwarfs, by calling them “Magical Creatures,” was a way to avoid offensive stereotypes.

Let that be a preview of what’s to come in the film.

Gina Carano responded to Zegler on X, with a “boop.”