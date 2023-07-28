Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Hollywood Studios In Support Of Writers, Cancels Hollywood Concert In Solidarity

Videos by OutKick

You know the Hollywood studios and streaming platforms really screwed up when they have Snoop Dogg mad at them. The former gangster rapper-turned-weed aficionado had some choice words for the Hollywood bosses as he stood in solidarity with the writers and actors who are currently on strike.

“I don’t understand how the F*** you get paid off of that sh** [streaming platforms],” Snoop Dogg said during a press conference at the Milken Institute. “Can somebody explain to me how you can get a million streams and not get a million dollars? I don’t know who the F*** is running the streaming industry… if you’re in here or not, but you need to give us some information on how to track this money down because 1 + 1 aint adding up to 2 and I have to say that’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists … Where the F*** is the money?“

Snoop Dogg breaks down why streaming residuals is a huge issue for SAG-AFTRA & WGA. Well said! pic.twitter.com/fBOSUOyPnV — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 18, 2023

SNOOP DOGG NOT PERFORMING IN LOS ANGELES ANYMORE

“It’s not working for the artists,” Snoop continued. “When it’s on the streaming platform it’s not like when it’s in the box office… where’s the money? This is business. Some of these artists are getting millions of millions of millions of streams and they don’t have millions of dollars in their pocket.”

Not only did Snoop talk the talk, but he also walked the walk – even if he’s not on the picket line. Earlier this week Snoop announced that he was pulling his upcoming Doggystyle 30th Anniversary two-night tour that was scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in October. Whereas others might say that they are supportive of the strikes, here’s Snoop Dogg of all people sticking it to what was going to be a huge Anniversary show for much of Hollywood.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with all our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time,” Snoop Dogg wrote on his Instagram while announcing the shows cancellation. His move coincides with others walking off set or refusing to show including contestants for Jeopardy’s upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Fortunately for Snoop, his stellar career has allowed him to call his own shots – something that writers and actors hope to do one day should the studios come to an agreement to end the strike. As of now however, it looks like both sides are locked in with no solution in sight anytime soon.