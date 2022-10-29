Snoop Dogg’s Personal Joint-Roller Reveals The Insane Amount Of Weed He Smokes In A Day

Snoop Dogg likes to smoke weed. It’s not a secret.

The 51-year-old rapper famously chiefs so much bud that he employs someone on a full-time basis just to roll his joints and blunts. Her name is Ranagade PerRana and she makes more than $50,000 per year.

However, the amount of weed that he smokes in a day is rather eye-popping.

During an interview with ‘The Review Podcast,’ PerRana shared the story of how she got her job. She recalled a “roll-off” between her, a Venezuelan cigar roller, and Snoop Dogg’s sound engineer.

“I smoked them, to say the least. So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet – blunt roller to the stars now.” — Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt/joint-roller Ranagade PerRana, with no pun intended

Perrana has rolled for Kid Cudi, Belly, and countless others. Today, though, she rides with Snoop everywhere he goes and keeps things on lock.

To say that she stays busy would be an understatement.

Snoop Dogg smokes a crazy amount of weed per day.

While speaking with The Kyle And Jackie O Show earlier this week, PerRana disclosed how many blunts and/or joints she rolls for Snoop Dogg in a day. It’s a lot.

Snoop Dogg keeps the weed burning.

She estimated that she has rolled 450,000 joints in her time working for the multi-platinum recording artist.

“I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints.” — Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt/joint-roller Ranagade PerRana

She also noted that Snoop Dogg never goes anywhere without something freshly rolled on hand.

Considering the amount of hours in a day, PerRana’s calculation means that Snoop is smoking anywhere between three and six joints/blunts an hour. It’s nearly impossible for just one person to burn down six joints an hour during every waking hour of the day, so it is very possible that her number is slightly inflated.

Either way, Snoop is burning it down. And he is likely spreading the love and passing PerRana’s work around to his friends, family and co-workers. That’s a lot of weed.