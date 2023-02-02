Snoop Dogg Blames Los Angeles Lakers For Giving Him High Blood Pressure

Videos by OutKick

Snoop Dogg, he’s just like the rest of us rabid sports fans.

The rapper-turned-pop-culture-star says his favorite sports team, the Lakers, are making him crazy and even driving up his blood pressure.

Snoop Dogg blames Lakers for high blood pressure: "I'm too old for this shit!" 😂https://t.co/TfdmMQC8XS pic.twitter.com/MPK2NQeX6P — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 1, 2023 Snoop Dogg isn’t pleased with the Los Angeles Lakers play as of late. (Instagram)

SPORTS CAN MAKE A FAN GO CRAZY

Snoop took to his Instagram account after a contentious overtime victory by the Lakers over the Knicks on Tuesday night 129-123.

In the video, where Snoop seems to be living his best life per usual, Snoop shouted out the Lakers winning the game but not without the stress that came with it.

“God damn y’all got my nerves and my blood pressure high… I’m too old for this sh**!” Snoop yelled. Before telling the Lakers to, “Figure it out!”

Love to see this emotion from Snoop.

Just like you the reader, I have invested not only money and time into my favorite sports teams, but I 100% have put my health at risk when my teams come up short.

We’ve seen the videos of fans throwing televisions when their team loses and burning jerseys and just becoming emotional wrecks. It’s what being a sports fan does to us, and it’s not always pretty.

Hell, I’ve even documented it in recent tweets during the rollercoaster of a season for my New York Yankees.

Gonna pretend this game didn’t happen and go outside and work on my tan while it’s still nice out. Otherwise Cole is going to destroy my blood pressure with this mess he’s doing today — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) August 3, 2022

SNOOP WILL BE PART OF THIS WEEKEND’S NFL PRO BOWL

Unfortunately for Snoop, his Lakers are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference and have a long road ahead of him.

One thing that could help? If LeBron, who is averaging 30 points per game this season, actually played more of the time. He has sat out numerous times this year citing “workload management,” or injuries.