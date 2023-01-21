Snoop Dogg And Pete Davidson Are Your Pro Bowl Captains

What happens when you have a literal comedian being represented at the NFL Pro Bowl? Well, it validates what many fans have thought about the event for years – it is a literal joke.

But that’s what we’ll be seeing in just a few weeks as former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will be the captain of the NFC’s team for the event taking place on February 5th.

Davidson will be teaming up with his new-found friend Eli Manning as captains to lead the NFC Pro Bowl flag football team. The two will be squaring off against the AFC captain’s in Peyton Manning and Snoop Dogg.

Personally, I’m kind of over Davidson. Mainly because I’m jealous that he has been able to date the hottest women this planet has to offer. But Snoop? I love me some Snoop, especially since it’s always a wildcard with what he’s going to say or what you’re going to get from him.

The Manning brothers have become absolute pop culture stars in recent years, mainly due to the success of their ESPN2 ManningCast.

Towards the end of last year, Davidson began hanging out with Eli Manning more frequently. The two even launching a YouTube series together as well as a joint-Instagram account where the two were seen hanging out, playing video games and doing various skits.

Meanwhile Snoop is… well, he’s Snoop and we love him. The rapper-turned-marijuana entrepreneur speaking about his upcoming Pro Bowl responsibilities with People magazine. “I’m comin’ back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I’m going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion,” Snoop exclaimed. “The competition is going to go off!”

Honestly, it may be more exciting to see the captain’s go at it with whatever their responsibilities may include rather than the actual players themselves.

The Pro Bowl has become such a mess in recent years that there won’t even be an actual “game” this year. Instead, the NFL opted to host a variety of skills competitions before ultimately wrapping up in a flag football game.