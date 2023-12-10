SNL Crashes And Burns With Cold Open Making Light Of Antisemitism Hearings

Videos by OutKick

A few weeks ago, we praised Saturday Night Live for its “Battle of the Sexes” skit — highlighting the idiocy of men competing in women’s sports. We thought, maybe this left-wing disaster of a sketch show might be turning a corner. Maybe SNL is doing comedy again.

I regret to inform you that is not the case.

This Saturday, the show started with a cold open that spoofed the recent congressional hearings over rampant antisemitism on college campuses.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Rep. Elise Stefanik asked university presidents if students calling for the genocide of Jews would be considered hate speech or if it violated the school’s code of conduct. University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill — who has since resigned — refused to explicitly condemn calls for genocide and instead said the situation would be “context-dependent.”

The hearings sparked intense backlash, and government officials on both sides of the aisle criticized Magill for her behavior.

But SNL, in all its wisdom, decided to mock the hearings — making Stefanik the butt of the joke. Except there weren’t any jokes. Because not only was the cold open not funny, but it was also patently offensive.

Antisemitism has been on the rise (particularly on college campuses, like UPenn) ever since Hamas terrorists brutally slaughtered more than 1,400 innocent Israelis on Oct. 7. Yet somehow the comedic geniuses at NBC thought, We should make jokes about that.

The silence from the studio audience after each “joke” is pretty telling.

Viewers were not amused by SNL’s cold open.

Don’t just take it from me. I scoured the Internet looking for someone — just one person — who thought this sketch was funny. I came up empty.

The consensus: It sucked.

There is a 400% increase in antisemitic hate crimes since October 7th and SNL

thinks it’s hilarious….



This is vile. Vile. https://t.co/mekxjIrKxS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 10, 2023

CRINGE AF

making excuses for Jew hating Marxists to boot. Cant give a wrong pronoun, but you can heckle them jews!

Go goose step to old Hitler speeches — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) December 10, 2023

Live look in the @nbcsnl writing room: pic.twitter.com/Otha1lWgSX — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) December 10, 2023

The is offensive to Jews, to people of morality, and to fans of comedy.



Lorne Micheals, and every writer and actor on @nbcsnl, should be embarrassed. https://t.co/QV8vP5lph0 — Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) December 10, 2023

Omg. Antisemitism really is hilarious right? Make sure to keep writing sketches about it so you can normalize it even more and make it seem trivial. When can we expect a sketch about the nova festival and all the rapes?! — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) December 10, 2023

Yes, the person asking if calling for genocide is against school policy is the one worth mocking, not the ones who said “it depends on the context”.



Well done SNL, really captured the zeitgeist with this one. — Schuster | 🤠 (@_SchusterDev) December 10, 2023

Its actually pretty incredible how this skit featured liberals being unwilling to call genocide bad – and they WEREN'T the punchline of the joke. Just shows how unfunny you can get if you're unwilling to make fun of people on your side. https://t.co/TB4lF9CrE2 — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 10, 2023

SNL depicted the university presidents (who defended antisemitism) as rational and Elise Stefanik as dumb and obnoxious. Why? Because she’s a Republican, of course.

And don’t forget the mandatory Donald Tump reference just to get a few cheap laughs from fellow leftists.

Sure, Saturday Night Live might have replaced comedy with radical political ideology a long time ago. But this one’s particularly vile. Even for them.

