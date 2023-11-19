VIDEO: SNL Hilariously Spoofs ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ Tennis Match

Videos by OutKick

Every once in a while, Saturday Night Live takes a break from being super woke and goes back to being genuinely funny. And Nov. 18’s “Battle of the Sexes” skit was one of the funniest we’ve seen on the sketch comedy show in a long time.

In the style of Netflix’s Untold series, the SNL sketch tells the story of a fictional 1969 tennis matchup between female player Charna Lee Diamond (played by Sarah Sherman) and male opponent Ronnie Dunster (Jason Momoa).

Consider it the precursor to the famous 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

“There’d be no Billie without Charna,” the sketch’s expert sports journalist declares. “There just wouldn’t be.”

“Feminist icon” Charna agrees to take on “the biggest star in men’s tennis — emphasis on big.”

“I feel like I was an odd choice for Charna,” Momoa says. “Because at the time, I was the largest man to ever play tennis.”

These days, Ronnie Dunster would just have to change his name to Rhonda and he’d also be the largest woman to ever play tennis.

SNL Accidentally Mocks Idea Of Men Playing Women’s Sports

It doesn’t take long for the match to go horribly wrong. Ronnie serves the ball, sending it flying straight through Charna’s abdomen — literally. There is now a tennis-ball-sized hole in her stomach.

But refusing to give up, Charna demands Ronnie serve the ball again.

He’s reluctant, but Charna insists. We have to prove that women can compete with men! So he serves the ball once more. Only this time, it blows her entire head off.

“We should have seen it coming,” the sports journalist admits. “He was 300 pounds of pure muscle, and she was one of the lowest ranked female players at the time.”

Ronnie himself added: “It was definitely the f-cking weirdest game of tennis I’ve ever played.”

For the record, Billie Jean King did defeat Bobby Riggs in the actual Battle of the Sexes 50 years ago. But King was ranked No. 1 in the world and 26 years younger than her competitor. Riggs was also hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to the mob and is widely believed to have thrown the match to cover the debt.

This SNL sketch was not only hilarious, but it was also perfectly timely given the influx of transgender-identifying males taking over women’s sports.

The idea that a mountain of a man like Jason Momoa (excuse me, Ronnie Dunster) should be able to compete in sports with women half his size — so long as he declares himself a woman — is, indeed, laughable.

