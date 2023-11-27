SNF Viewers Not Happy With Jason Garrett Filling In For Cris Collinsworth

Videos by OutKick

The Sunday Night Football broadcast seems to have some issues with roster depth. Football fans were disappointed to learn Sunday night that ex-NFL coach Jason Garrett was filling in as color-commentator over Cris Collinsworth on SNF.

The ‘safe’ substitution didn’t land with audiences early on.

"Cris Collinsworth enjoying the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend with his family."- Mike Tirico



Jason Garrett is filling in for Collinsworth in the SNF booth. 🏈📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/JqcE7C6C9g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2023

Listen to Jason Garrett https://t.co/tAZstdsWf2 — Clever Endeavor (@ryanculver) November 27, 2023

In a sudden changeup, the NBC broadcast introduced Garrett — of Dallas Cowboys infamy — stepping in for Collinsworth for the primetime game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Apparently, Collinsworth is away on Thanksgiving weekend vacation; Mike Tirico assumed his usual seat at play-by-play. Garrett joined the SNF panel in Sept. 2022 after covering games for Notre Dame football.

It’s Jason Garrett instead of Cris Collinsworth, aren’t you excited?



NFL fans:pic.twitter.com/DyT9zmi5Ya — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 27, 2023

Though Collinsworth’s commentary often veers into Tony Romo-levels of daydreaming and meandering, the commentator still boasts a better rapport with primetime audiences than the largely glib Garrett.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator did muster some support against the waves of critics crying for Collinsworth’s return to the booth.

Going from listening to Mark Sanchez call a game to Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/S8qgWS8vye — Michael Rudy (@MichaelRudy18) November 27, 2023

I really hate hearing Jason Garrett on the call. — #4Dak (@BelievingWorks2) November 27, 2023

😂 Jason Garrett just called Odell a generational slant merchant — Winning Time (@ballknower00) November 27, 2023

Digging Jason Garrett as an in-game analyst. He’s very informative and provides great insight. — Max DeFilippis (@MaxDeFilippis11) November 27, 2023

Could Jason Garrett sound any older lmfaooo — j.lew.ii (@jlew_ii) November 27, 2023

Jason Garrett might be the most boring person ever — Roland Gropper (@RolandGropper2) November 27, 2023

Jason Garrett is not exciting at all — Patrick Sheehan (@PatrckTweetrson) November 27, 2023

Jason Garrett. A voice for the mute button. — Daniel Racz (@Danny___Dimes) November 27, 2023