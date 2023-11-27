SNF Viewers Not Happy With Jason Garrett Filling In For Cris Collinsworth

updated

Videos by OutKick

The Sunday Night Football broadcast seems to have some issues with roster depth. Football fans were disappointed to learn Sunday night that ex-NFL coach Jason Garrett was filling in as color-commentator over Cris Collinsworth on SNF.

The ‘safe’ substitution didn’t land with audiences early on.

In a sudden changeup, the NBC broadcast introduced Garrett — of Dallas Cowboys infamy — stepping in for Collinsworth for the primetime game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Apparently, Collinsworth is away on Thanksgiving weekend vacation; Mike Tirico assumed his usual seat at play-by-play. Garrett joined the SNF panel in Sept. 2022 after covering games for Notre Dame football.

Though Collinsworth’s commentary often veers into Tony Romo-levels of daydreaming and meandering, the commentator still boasts a better rapport with primetime audiences than the largely glib Garrett.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator did muster some support against the waves of critics crying for Collinsworth’s return to the booth.

(Are you a Jason Garrett Truther? Tell us about it: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

Cris CollinsworthJason GarrettSunday Night Football

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

Leave a Reply