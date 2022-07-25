Former Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is pulling off a classy move to help Ukraine.

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward is auctioning off his 2001 and 2002 championship rings to raise money to help his home country as the Ukrainians continue to fight against Russia.

The money from the auction will be directed to Medvedenko’s Fly High Foundation, according to The Associated Press.

Slava Medvedenko is auctioning off his championship rings to help Ukraine. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The money will be used to rebuild sports facilities for kids in the country, and it’s estimated each ring will sell for roughly $100,000.

Medvedenko told The AP, “We want to restore gyms because the Russian army bombed more than a hundred schools. Our country, they need a lot of money to fix the schools. Sports gyms are going to be last in the line to fix it. In Ukraine, we have winter and kids need to play inside.”

Slava Medvedenko is selling his NBA championship rings to help Ukraine. (Photo by Jeff Gross /Getty Images)

Ukraine is struggling mightily ever since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rolled his forces across the border and unleashed terror on the Ukrainian people.

Now, one of the most successful athletes ever from the country is giving up his rings to help his home. It’s a great reminder that even in the worst of times, there are still good people out there.

Stanislav Medvedenko (Photo credit: GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Medvedenko is able to raise a lot of money to help Ukraine. You simply can’t let a dictator like Putin steamroll a country without doing anything about it!