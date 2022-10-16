Skylar Thompson Heads To Locker Room As Injuries Continue For Dolphins Quarterbacks

It is now four consecutive games that the Miami Dolphins have lost their starting quarterback — at least temporarily.

The Dolphins started third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Thompson got the nod only after losing Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa in previous games.

But now, Thompson is out of the game after only one quarter and is questionable to return with a hand (thumb) injury.

Thompson headed to the locker room and Bridgewater returned after being pulled from the game last week because of the concussion protocol.

Injury Update | Skylar Thompson has a thumb injury on his right hand and his return is questionable. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022

Skylar Thompson left this game after his throwing hand hit Vikings defensive lineman Patrick Jones’s helmet on a follow through.

The rookie quarterback had completed 7 of 13 passes foe 89 yards when he left the game.

Bridgewater is the team’s second-string quarterback.

Tagovailoa, cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday, is inactive for this game.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero