Teddy Bridgewater’s Time As Dolphins QB Didn’t Last Long

Teddy Bridgewater started Sunday’s game at the New York Jets in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is nursing a concussion.

Well, Bridgewater lasted only one series and is now out of the game.

Bridgewater was hit on a blitz by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as he threw. The pass was flagged as intentional grounding and got the Jets a 2-0 lead.

But more importantly Bridgewater got knocked from the game — at least for now.

Bridgewater went to the blue medical tent and then to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury and elbow injury.

Of his 14 starts for Denver last season, Bridgewater suffered two concussions.

The Dolphins are now playing seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Their new backup quarterback is receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Thompson, you must know, had 5 TDs without an interception in the preseason

