Skip Bayless Says Shedeur Sanders Will Be Better NFL QB Than Caleb Williams

Barring catastrophe, it’s no secret that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But if you ask Skip Bayless, there’s another quarterback with a more promising NFL future: Shedeur Sanders.

On Friday’s episode of Undisputed, Bayless made the case for the Colorado quarterback over the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from USC. He did acknowledge, though, that he’s grading “on a curve.” Because Sanders is constantly getting hit.

“I’m projecting way into the future because we don’t have enough body of work from Shedeur yet,” Bayless said.

“I’m gonna remind everyone out there that Shedeur Sanders has been sacked more than anyone in college football this year…. He’s under siege on nearly every snap. He doesn’t move to run; he moves and slides to find the uncovered receiver. The more I watch him, the more he grows on me.”

.@RealSkipBayless is picking Shedeur Sanders over Caleb Williams as the better NFL QB 👀 pic.twitter.com/18VOJD7rRR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 29, 2023

The longtime sports commentator points to the lack of a running game and a weak offensive line as reasons to believe Sanders can thrive in any system at the next level.

“His rushing attack is dead last in college football,” Bayless noted.

Comparing QBs: Caleb Williams vs. Shedeur Sanders

Bayless also pointed to size as a reason Sanders will surpass Williams at the pro level. Shedeur stands 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds. Caleb is listed at 6-foot-1, but that’s almost definitely exaggerated.

So Skip is all in on Shedeur Sanders. But that might not be the endorsement Shedeur wants.

After all, Bayless isn’t exactly known for his correct takes on quarterbacks. Like that time he said Tim Tebow was more clutch than Tom Brady. Or that Johnny Manziel would be better and more famous than LeBron James. And he still contends Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes.

To Bayless’ credit, though, Sanders has been outstanding. Despite being sacked 22 times (and hit many more) this season, the Buffs QB has still completed 77% of his passes for 1,410 yards and 11 touchdowns. Compare that to Williams’ 1,200 yards passing and 15 touchdowns.

But fans will have an opportunity to decide for themselves today as the Buffaloes host USC in Boulder. The hype train vs. the No. 8 Trojans. Coach Prime vs. Lincoln Riley. And, of course, Shedeur Sanders vs. Caleb Williams.

We already know who Skip Bayless is rooting for.