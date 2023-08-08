Skip Bayless’ Latest Scorching Hot Take Is That He Doesn’t Have Hot Takes, Is Just A ‘Truth-Teller’

Videos by OutKick

When it comes to sports hot takes, Jim Rome takes the cake. But Skip Bayless is a close second.

Just don’t tell him that.

On the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the longtime sports commentator says he doesn’t do hot takes. Instead, he shares analysis that is factual, well-researched and definitely not wrong.

“I despise the term hot take,” Bayless said. “I despise it with all my heart and soul because it suggests fraudulence. It smells of contrived, as in, ‘What can I say today that might go viral? That might make me trend?'”

“Trust me, I do not sit around thinking, ‘I can say that, or maybe I can say that, that would be an even hotter take.’ I see it and I say it.”

Spout exaggerated nonsense for fame and attention? Bayless would never.

“I’m not a poser, I’m not a grandstander, I’m not a windup toy, I’m not a caricature,” he continued. “I am a natural-born opinionist. To me, a truth-teller. I see it and I say it, whether you like or not.”

A natural-born opinionist. What does that even mean?

Bayless goes on to name Terrell Owens, Tim Tebow, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady as players he has critically analyzed.

“Forgive me, but I was proven right about all of them. Because I dug in with my opinion, and I refused to waiver on my opinion.”

So just for fun, let’s take a look at just a few of Bayless’ hottest takes — I’m sorry, truths — over the years:

Johnny Manziel will be better and more famous than LeBron James.

Johnny Football will one day be bigger in Cleveland than his buddy LeBron ever was. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 9, 2014

Tim Tebow is more clutch than Tom Brady.

I love Tom Brady but RIGHT NOW in last 2 minutes have to take Tebow. By far NFL's highest late QBR. Does it over and over. Teammates BELIEVE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 13, 2011

Aaron Rodgers isn’t that good.

When are you and all those blind Aaron Rodgers worshipers, mostly in Packer Nation, when are you going to wake up? When are you going to realize that the bad man is just not that good, especially when it matters most? Skip Bayless on First Take — November 2, 2015

Derek Fisher will be a better coach than Steve Kerr.

Derek Fisher will prove to be a much better NBA head coach than Steve Kerr. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 10, 2014

And finally, Manti Te’o will be a Hall of Famer.

Manti Te'o: the next Ray Lewis. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 9, 2012

You nailed ’em all, Skip. Not a single hot take in sight.