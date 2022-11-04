Skip Bayless Defends Tom Brady, Says He’d Choose Work Over His Wife

Skip Bayless understands Tom Brady choosing football over his ex-wife.

Brady and Gisele are officially divorced after months of speculation about marriage problems, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion can now focus on just playing football.

While it might sound crazy, the FS1 star revealed he would also choose work over his wife in a heartbeat.

Tom Brady and Gisele are officially divorced. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“If at any point, Ernestine had said, ‘I’m sorry. I need you to stop and spend more time with me and live a normal life,’ If she had said that to me – trust me – I would have said, ‘I’m sorry. I just have to go on without you,'” Bayless explained on an episode of “The Skip Bayless Show.”

Bayless claimed that he loves having his wife in his life, but “only if she doesn’t threaten what” the sports pundit “lives for.”

My career will always come first. But my wife Ernestine, who is a vital part of my life, has become 1a) in our years together.pic.twitter.com/SHP1jUkC94 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 3, 2022

Skip Bayless is dedicated to the sports media game.

This isn’t the first time Bayless has made comments indicating his job is more important to him than his wife Ernestine.

Back in January, he shared a similar story about how he declared his career would always be his top priority.

Brady appears to have found himself in a similar situation after choosing to return to the NFL, and ultimately, football might have been the driving force behind his marriage falling apart.

Bayless is now publicly stating if his wife ever gives him an ultimatum, he’s out the door. It’s definitely a bold move, and it’s not clear why he felt the need to say this.

It’s clear he’s telling the truth, but does he really need this kind of drama at home? Does Ernestine really want to hear this? Probably not.

Skip Bayless would choose his career over his wife. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Either way, Bayless is dedicated to the sports media game, and his wife definitely knows it. Fortunately for the happy couple, they aren’t in the same situation Tom Brady and Gisele found themselves in.