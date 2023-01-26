Sixers Fans Chant ‘F##K BEN SIMMONS’ In Return To Philly; Joel Embiid Gets Tech’d For Raunchy Celebration

Wells Fargo Center lit up Ben Simmons in his return to Philadelphia.
The arena erupted into expletive-filled chants, yelling “F**k Ben Simmons” throughout Wednesday night’s contest as the Brooklyn Nets visited Joel Embiid and the 76ers.
RELATED: BEN SIMMONS USES ONE SURPRISING WORD TO DESCRIBE HIS TIME IN PHILADELPHIA
It was a rough night for Simmons, who kept his back to the basket in the paint, dumped the ball off rather than taking open mid-range shots and received a senseless tech after shoving Sixers forward Georges Niang.
He finished the game with the team’s worst plus/minus at -16 and scored 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting.
Former teammate Joel Embiid was eating Simmons’ lunch all night: sizing him up in the paint and giving Ben added grief after staring him down following a big slam.
Embiid received a technical in the third quarter after getting an acrobatic and-1 score off and giving Brooklyn the business.
Despite facing a double-digit deficit in the third, the Nets clawed their way back into the contest in the fourth —within single digits in the game’s final minutes.
Embiid’s grown-man strength and a clutch three-pointer by Tyrese Maxey elevated Philadelphia in crunchtime, edging the Nets for a 137-133 win — their sixth straight dub.
The 76ers went 35 of 36 from the charity stripe.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok