Sixers Fans Chant ‘F##K BEN SIMMONS’ In Return To Philly; Joel Embiid Gets Tech’d For Raunchy Celebration

Wells Fargo Center lit up Ben Simmons in his return to Philadelphia.

The arena erupted into expletive-filled chants, yelling “F**k Ben Simmons” throughout Wednesday night’s contest as the Brooklyn Nets visited Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

RELATED: BEN SIMMONS USES ONE SURPRISING WORD TO DESCRIBE HIS TIME IN PHILADELPHIA

LOUD 'F*ck Ben Simmons' chants from Sixers fans in Philly 😳pic.twitter.com/b9B1lbPZbz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

It was a rough night for Simmons, who kept his back to the basket in the paint, dumped the ball off rather than taking open mid-range shots and received a senseless tech after shoving Sixers forward Georges Niang.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

He finished the game with the team’s worst plus/minus at -16 and scored 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

Ben Simmons gets hit with a tech here after Georges Niang crowded him 🤔pic.twitter.com/MnUAAmzqBs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

"F*** Ben Simmons" chants here at Wells Fargo Center after Simmons picks up a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/wxoDuOUvTt — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 26, 2023

Former teammate Joel Embiid was eating Simmons’ lunch all night: sizing him up in the paint and giving Ben added grief after staring him down following a big slam.

Embiid stares down Ben Simmons after the dunk 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/EBmtlshUA5 — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 26, 2023

Ben Simmons wants nothing to do with Joel Embiid 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b9l7DK1g2I — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 26, 2023

Embiid received a technical in the third quarter after getting an acrobatic and-1 score off and giving Brooklyn the business.

Joel Embiid tells everyone to Suck It 😂 pic.twitter.com/QRuuKal8IV — Justin Lever 💚🦅 (@JustinLever3) January 26, 2023

Despite facing a double-digit deficit in the third, the Nets clawed their way back into the contest in the fourth —within single digits in the game’s final minutes.

Gotta love this sequence! pic.twitter.com/MwQGisjJdF — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 26, 2023

Embiid’s grown-man strength and a clutch three-pointer by Tyrese Maxey elevated Philadelphia in crunchtime, edging the Nets for a 137-133 win — their sixth straight dub.

The 76ers went 35 of 36 from the charity stripe.

(Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)