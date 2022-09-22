Ben Simmons Uses One Surprising Word To Describe His Time In Philadelphia

Ben Simmons played four seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers. While there were positives during his tenure in Philly, things ended rather ugly in the City of Brotherly Love. You’d be hard-pressed to find one Philly native who would say something positive about Simmons, but the 26-year-old doesn’t seem bothered.

After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February, Simmons has had a bit of time to reflect on his time as a Sixer.

Simmons recently sat down with JJ Redick as a guest on his ‘Old Man And The Three‘ podcast. While Simmons admitted Philadelphia sports fans can be brutal and would talk trash to him on social media at every opportunity, he has no ill will toward the city.

Simmons went as far as calling his time in Philadelphia “incredible.”

“Philly is obviously a sports city, and my experience playing there was incredible. Like, for the most part, it was incredible,” Simmons explained. “I had a great time, the fans are unbelievable. I still have an apartment there so I do own some real estate in Philadelphia still. I feel like I’m a part of Philly still.”

Here’s @BenSimmons25 on his relationship with the city of Philadelphia.



Full episode with @jj_redick and @talter drops tomorrow morning on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/VAuxKbYNYu — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 21, 2022

It goes without saying that Simmons wasn’t going to bash the city of Philadelphia when Redick asked him about it, but “incredible” is a surprising word to use, for sure.

I think maybe “interesting” or “unique” would be a better way to describe Simmons’ career as a 76er.

Eyes will soon turn to Simmons and the Nets when the 2022-23 NBA season tips off. Brooklyn will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch right out of the gates this season given the drama with both Kevin Durant and Simmons, plus the always headline-grabbing Kyrie Irving.