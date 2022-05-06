Ben Simmons Posts First Update Since Undergoing Back Surgery

Ben Simmons’ back!

Fresh off his operation, scheduled for Thursday, Simmons went to Instagram to give fans an update.

The Nets announced on Wednesday that Simmons would undergo back surgery the following day to have Simmons back in time for training camps.

“The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben’s back. Further dates will be provided following the procedure,” the team’s statement read.

While some have questioned the validity of Simmons’ injury throughout the season, the procedure was 100 percent real.

On Thursday afternoon, Simmons posted a selfie via his Instagram story, with the caption, “Surgery went well thank you for the well wishes.“

IG: @BenSimmons

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Nets player decided to undergo a microdiscectomy procedure to address lingering pain from a herniated disc. The injury has kept him sidelined since February 2021.

When Simmons was traded to Brooklyn in February 2022 for 10-time All-Star James Harden, the Nets were optimistic that he would return for the postseason after rehabbing his injury for nearly a year.

As the playoffs approached, Nets coach Steve Nash stated that Simmons’ return was contingent on his ability to play, otherwise he’d stay sidelined until 2022-23.

Recovery time for the procedure is expected to be between three and four months.

