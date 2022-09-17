Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Is Horny On Twitter

Forgive Sixers head coach Doc Rivers if he’s having a hard time gearing up for training camp. The 60-year-old Rivers is apparently too horny for hoops.

Two weeks before Philadelphia heads to camp, Rivers was discovered to have spent the offseason horning out on Twitter. And based on Rivers’ “likes,” his porn search history would seem to be as diverse as Hunter Biden’s.

Girl-on-girl, check.

Phat ass white girls, check.

Shemales, TRIPLE check.

Rivers apparently has no favorite flavor, the man likes to partake in a smorgasbord of Twitter porn.

Twitter user @Zuurk discovered Rivers’ sexually-enhanced drive through social media and posted his discovery online.

*WARNING: The video below should not be viewed by anyone under the age of 18. Additionally, it’s so NSFW that if you give it a click while at your cubicle, you might as well head to HR immediately and bring a box.

for ppl who didnt see doc rivers likes pic.twitter.com/XLbvR5gAeu — Zurk 𒉭 (@Zuurk) September 17, 2022

Doc Rivers Was Named 76ers Coach In 2020

Hey, the man likes what he likes. We’re like Planet Fitness here – it’s a judgement free zone. Besides, what better way to unwind from a season filled with never-ending Ben Simmons and James Harden questions, then a little porn?

Rivers hasn’t commented on his horny likes, but they’re now non-existent.

Much dirtier content now occupies Doc’s likes tab. Specifically, a video from The Daily Show and content from the Biden’s Wins social account.

Doc Rivers and the Sixers report to training camp September 27th. Despite previous speculation that the team would practice with team-colored equipment, it now appears as though they will not enter camp with blue balls.

