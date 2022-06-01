Hunter Biden’s Search History Reveals The Guy Sure Loves Porn, Ripping Farts

Big pimpin’ reformed (maybe?) crackhead Hunter Biden sure loves a wide variety of porn genres, according to records obtained from the laptop the President’s son abandoned at a Delaware repair shop and analyzed by The Daily Mail.

Six days worth of searches on Hunter’s laptop before it was taken to the Delaware shop show PornHub results for “18yrs old” and “TEENFIDELITY” along with more traditional searches like “Washington DC MILF Crack Cocaine porn videos” and “ATL THOT SWALLOWING MY D—.”

It also appears Hunter has a thing for 40-to-45-year-old MILF porn.

The Daily Mail is so deep into Hunter’s computer that the site’s i-Team says it has witnessed a video where Hunter finishes up a sex session with a cam girl and is seen “grimacing before farting audibly.”

Now THAT’S some serious reporting.

The laptop also reveals, according to the Mail’s i-Team that the laptop was also used to order prostitutes, discuss buying and smoking crack with them and also filming porn videos with them that he would then upload to PornHub where it seems he was something of a superuser.

Hunter was 49 at the time of the searches.

Look, it’s an absolutely batshit crazy report from the Mail on what all is on that laptop. There are multiple “Hunter Biden” searches. There’s a search for “Ashley Biden’s past is full of weed and wild parties.”

Ashley is Hunter’s half-sister. Her mom is Jill Biden.

There are “Catch a cheater” Quora search results. There are “Who may assist in hacking a cell phone” results.

It’s believed those searches might be attempts to spy on Hallie Biden, who was Hunter’s sister-in-law until Beau Biden’s death and then became his lover.

This is probably a good time to think back to a time when the Washington Post finally admitted — it happened in late March — that the Hunter Biden emails and laptop were the real deal. We’re talking 22,000 emails, the wild search history, the farting video, the alleged communication with prostitutes to smoke crack and make porn videos.

We’re also talking emails related to his work for Burisma Holdings in Ukraine which paid him $83,333 a month or $1 million a year. There are also verified emails with a Chinese energy company that paid Hunter $5 million.

Even the 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter smoking crack while “engaged in a sex act” with some random woman has been verified as the real deal.

Real. Real. Real.

Joe Biden once promised to “restore the soul of America.”

The old-timer should’ve started in his own family.