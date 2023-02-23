Studio Responsible For ‘John Wick’ Is Releasing A Movie About Killing Nazis

Videos by OutKick

“Sisu” looks like it’s going to be a must-watch for action film fans.

The plot of the WWII film is, “During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner.”

Sounds pretty interesting. Well, even before watching the preview, you know it’s going to be a good time because it’s being made by Lionsgate. That’s the same studio that gave movie fans “John Wick.”

Now, the same template will be followed, but this time, it will be all about killing Nazis. You can watch the trailer below, but be warned that it is violent. Just a heads up before smashing the play button.

Will “Sisu” be a hit?

It’s always impossible to say for sure whether or not a movie will be a guaranteed hit or not, but what we do know is one very simple thing:

Americans love watching movies about Nazis dying.

In fact, Americans just love war movies in general. I’m not even sure I understand why, but war movies are always a safe bet for a studio.

The bet is even safer when the film focuses on WWII. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great WWII film. That’s just a fact. Look at how many people love “Band of Brothers” (I recognize it’s a limited series and not a movie) to understand America’s obsession with fighting the Germans.

Now, Lionsgate will bring fans “Sisu” about a miner who goes on an absolute rampage against Nazis in Finland. What’s not to love?

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, bodies are going to get stacked. Again, we’re talking about the studio responsible for “John Wick.”

Those films are pretty much just action porn flicks.

“Sisu” looks like an interesting WWII film. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NejmW6wsIus)

There’s no set release date yet for “Sisu” in America, but whenever it does hit streaming or theaters, you can guarantee people will watch. Nothing gets the blood pumping like watching Nazis get destroyed.