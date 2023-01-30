New ‘Oppenheimer’ Preview Drops, Promises Plenty Of Chaos

Videos by OutKick

A new look at “Oppenheimer” is out, and the film really does look like it’s going to be one of the best of 2023.

The hype surrounding the movie with Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer will chronicle the development of the atomic bombs during WWII, and many believe it will be the best movie over the past couple years.

While it’s impossible to know that right now, it is clear it’s going to be very dark and fascinating. A new look at the movie aired several times during the NFL action Sunday.

If your pulse wasn’t already racing for “Oppenheimer,” the latest TV spot should get the job done.

New TV Spot just came on during the 49ers vs Eagles game #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/IoMBPH7f2y — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) January 30, 2023

“Oppenheimer” should be incredible.

It will be a massive letdown if “Oppenheimer” is anything short of outstanding. Again, the hype for the film from Christopher Nolan.

Even long before a full trailer dropped, the movie about the development of the most powerful weapon in the world at the time generated a ton of chatter.

Now, fans are getting a closer look, and as expected, “Oppenheimer” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The cast for the film is also outrageously loaded. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Jason Clarke, Josh Beck and Josh Hartnett will all appear in the movie.

When is the last time fans saw a movie with that much star power? Leave it to Christopher Nolan to assemble a murderer’s row of talent.

The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer is coming to the big screen summer 2023. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

You can catch “Oppenheimer” in theaters starting July 21, 2023, and there’s no doubt this one will be a must watch.