Single Mom, Who Is Happy Being Single, Is Living The Perfect Lifestyle Thanks To Her Sugar Daddies

A single mom has unlocked the secret to living the perfect lifestyle and thankfully she’s sharing it with the rest of the world. It turns out having a couple of sugar daddies willing to pay for you to have your nails done or spend some quality time at the spa is the key.

Miss Dundee, as she’s known on several social media platforms, has been riding solo for the last seven years and has no plans to jump into a committed relationship.

The 34-year-old is happy with her current arrangement, which she says involves nothing sexual at all. In fact, she’s never even met the two sugar daddies in person.

Single mom is living the perfect lifestyle with the help of a couple of sugar daddies (Image Credit: Getty)

“I’ve got two sugar daddies that help me out regularly,” Miss Dundee said. “They treat me very well but it’s just about company for them. I’ve never met them in my life and there is nothing sexual in it.”

So what’s in it for these two men with more money than they know what to do with? According to Dundee, they’re just looking for her attention online, “I message them every day. They’re both lovely men.”

The mother of four made the career change to a full-time content creator about a year ago and hasn’t looked back. That’s how she met her two sugar daddies, who she has no plans of letting go.

Miss Dundee hasn’t had the best of luck on the dating scene and says that she’s happy living the single life. A single life with regular trips to the nail salon or spa.

All You Need Is A Couple Of Sugar Daddies

“They’ll pay me to get my nails done or go on spa trips whenever I ask them,” Miss Dundee said of her sugar daddies. “I love doing what I do. It makes me feel free and I can provide a great life for me and my children.”

Beyond that, she enjoys the role of sugar baby. She admitted, “I do love having control over these men. It makes me feel powerful as a woman that they want to treat me for just existing and being me.”

It’s nothing more than some good clean fun. Everyone is having a good time and until the right guy shows up at her door, the good times are going to roll on.

Even if the trolls are out giving her a hard time for the weight she says she put on last year. That’s not going to cause Miss Dundee to pump the breaks on her current arrangement.

“But I have never felt more comfortable with my curves,” she said of her weight gain. “I love having a big booty and curves in all the right places.”

“I actually love the nasty comments because they help me to get more views.”

Keep the nasty comments coming. You’re not going to hurt this content creator’s feelings. This single mom has it all figured out.

There’s no need for the hassle of a relationship when you can get a couple of guys to hand over their money. And there’s no need to get upset with the haters, because the haters bring the views and it’s all about the views.