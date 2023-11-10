Instagram Model Says Her Content Is So Hot Her Sugar Daddy Has Hired A Bodyguard To Protect Her

Videos by OutKick

An Instagram model just shy of 200k followers on the social media platform revealed that she has been forced to hire a bodyguard. She places the blame on her content, which she says has led to repeated interactions with creepy guys.

Belle Olivia, a 21-year-old Irish-born Instagram model who now calls Manchester, England home and makes her rent in 10 minutes on OnlyFans, requires the added protection because her content is “so hot.”

“I’ve had all sorts of stalker and uncomfortable situations thanks to my online presence. I get recognized in Manchester now,” she explained. “Even though most of the interactions are friendly, I have had some really creepy guys come up to me and some really scary experiences.”

Belle’s had a guy try to pull her in an alley, she’s dealt with multiple stalkers, and had gifts and perverted notes show up at her house.

“This is all to be expected if you’re on sites like OnlyFans, but I don’t want to be on the street fearing for my safety or being hounded by men who know my address,” she continued.

“I’ve had loads of scary, pervy messages online too that stepped over the line.”

The bodyguard was put in place after a chat exchange with her fans. She opened up about her experiences in the wild and one of them – an older man – offered to pay for a 24-hour bodyguard.

The older fan shells out more than $3,000 for the military trained bodyguard who has moved into her spare bedroom.

Life As An Instagram Model Isn’t All Fun And Games

“I do lots of videos and content now for the guy who’s paying for my bodyguard, and he’s really nice. He’s an older guy so I guess you could call him a sugar daddy,” Belle said.

“But he’s really nice and respectful and hasn’t asked to meet up or anything – he just really cares that I’m safe. He said he had the money, so I thought, ‘Why not?'”

The hired 24-hour protection is working. Belle isn’t getting approached all that much and is feeling safe again. She added, “I’m really grateful to the man who’s paying for it, and he gets plenty of content in return!”

This almost sounds like a plot to a movie. I wouldn’t be shocked if the “sugar daddy” orchestrated this whole thing.

He sent the gifts and messages. He hired the creepy guys to approach her – all so he could swoop in and save the day. Now he’s got a bodyguard keeping an eye on her and reporting back to him.

Why? Because he can and for all of that exclusive content. It’s brilliant, but I’m on to him and have cracked this case wide open.

Good luck, Belle Olivia!