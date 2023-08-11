Simon Cowell Bought A New Face

Videos by OutKick

Simon Cowell has a new face.

Cowell, 63, unveiled his new face Thursday when he posted a video of himself congratulating One Direction on reaching over a billion streams for “What Makes You Beautiful” on Spotify.

Here is Cowell’s new face. Give it a grade:

Technically, this is Cowell’s third face. Last year, he revealed a thicker-looking Ringo Star-type face that hardly resembled his first:

When Botox goes wrong.

In April 2022, Cowell admitted he had gone too far with injectables because he ended up looking “like something out of a horror film.”

But as OutKick’s Joe Kinsey opined, why should Cowell care?

“Is this the face of a guy worth hundreds of millions of dollars who cares what the Internet says about his recent face job? Hell no, it’s not. Cowell thrives on your hatred. It’s our job to report on both sides.”

Oddly, the new look comes after Cowell fell victim to another death hoax. Earlier this month, a digitally altered photo of Cowell lying in a hospital bed went viral, convincing fans he had died.

“Another edited photo also depicted mourners carrying what was suggested to be Cowell’s coffin; however, he is alive and well — and even joking about his ‘changing face,” reported Page Six.

To be clear, Cowell is alive. But based on his new face, perhaps not well.

That said, Cowell isn’t the only celebrity to introduce a new face. Last summer, Tom Brady did the same:

What in the hell happened to #TomBrady's face??? pic.twitter.com/70f8QZJdaS — Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈🏀👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦🤘🚀 (@mikewickett) August 28, 2022

So, we ask you, the reader, which celeb should next buy a new face? Besides Lizzo, of course.