The Internet Reacts To Simon Cowell’s New Face

From the look of things, Simon Cowell has had some more work done on his face.

The 63-year-old Cowell’s face is going viral Thursday after the television personality showed up on a “Britain’s Got Talent” promotion video looking like his face had recently been stretched — again — or filled in with some Botox to hide wrinkles or whatever TV people are trying to hide at retirement age.

Between the smooth complexion, blinding white teeth, and eyes that look tired, Cowell took an absolute beating in Great Britain where his face instantly became tabloid fodder.

“I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you. So please audition now for next year’s season and I look forward to meeting you,” the TV hall-of-famer told fans in the BGT promo.

And the Internet was looking forward to pump out concern and jokes about the guy’s face.

Clearly he has been stung by a bee 🐝 https://t.co/wBEp4p2yDO pic.twitter.com/LkHoLz1S7w — Peter Bailey (@FWPeterBailey) December 1, 2022

Now, I know what you’re thinking, “Leave the guy alone, if he wants to pump his face full of filler it’s none of our business.”

That’s true.

But as a public figure who has roasted numerous people over the years, it would be a disservice if I didn’t dive into the public’s reaction to Simon’s new face. It’s not like this is the first rodeo for social media critics and his face. This is becoming a yearly thing.

Is this the face of a guy worth hundreds of millions of dollars who cares what the Internet says about his recent face job? Hell no, it’s not. Cowell thrives on your hatred. It’s our job to report on both sides.

Let’s do this!

Simon Cowell looks like he's skinned someone alive and is wearing their face pic.twitter.com/vesm0MBz5O — Dr Jess Asstrophe (@jessasstrophe) December 1, 2022

Simon Cowell's face looks like if George Michael's corpse was playable character in Goldeneye. pic.twitter.com/c4OS7tIlUL — Metal Petal (@KingRinTin) December 1, 2022

Has Simon Cowell had an upside down face lift? pic.twitter.com/0v8LJoyuZM — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) December 1, 2022

Clicked on Simon Cowell because he's trending. Mofo looks like a melting waxwork. — Beans (@AntimatterBeans) December 1, 2022

Dear god, if this isn't the equivalent of Duck Lip injections for men 😵 https://t.co/oIiB7gk8FK — Rob Angelo 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 (@robfortino) December 1, 2022

Simon Cowell found a Botox deal on Groupon https://t.co/5Uo5ze8SBF — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 1, 2022

Looks like Simon Cowell, Nic Cage, and David Schwimmer made a wax statue of a love child. — Michael ⭕️🙌☝️☝️ (@MichaelCohea16) December 1, 2022