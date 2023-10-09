Sibling Rivalry: Carlson Brothers Will Kick For Opposing Teams On Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

A family will be divided in Monday Night Football as the Carlson brothers prepare to kick their respective teams to victory.

Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson and Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson will play each other for the first time in their professional careers at Allegiant Stadium. It will be the first time in 36 years that brothers will kick for opposing teams, when Chris Bahr (also on the Raiders) and Matt Bahr (Browns) faced off in 1987.

Daniel, the older brother, said that while he wants to be fully ready for the evening, he wants to keep the moment in its proper perspective.

“There’s going to be a balance of, ‘Hey, I got a game to get ready for,'” Daniel told CBS Sports. “But I want to be conscious of taking some moments out and appreciating, ‘Hey, we’ve both worked really hard. This has been our dream for a while. To see it come to fruition and get to play against each other is really special.'”

Daniel Carlson (2) has been with the Raiders since 2019. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The game serves as a logistical dream for parents Hans and Jodie, who often have to choose between sons on who they’ll see perform each week.

“I apologized to Daniel for not being at the Raiders-Broncos game, because we usually make that,” Jodie said in an interview with ESPN. “But we were going to Chicago (to see Anders’ pro debut) and we couldn’t make them both.

“Daniel said, ‘Mom, don’t apologize. It’s just like when we were kids and had Saturday morning soccer games and you couldn’t make them all with three sons. So just relax and enjoy and appreciate the opportunity that we’re still able to play sports.’”

Both Carlsons Have Yet To Miss A Kick This Year

Both kickers are off to sccorching starts this season. Daniel is 4 for 4 on extra points and 6 for 6 on field goals. Anders is 5 for 5 on field goal attempts and 9 for 9 on extra points, keeping pace with his big bro.

How each Carlson performs for his squad could easily determine the game. The Raiders open the game as mere two point favorites, so the outcome of one field goal could spell victory or defeat.

Anders Carlson (kicking) is following the example of excellence set by his older brother. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No matter what happens in Vegas, this will be a moment all of the Carlsons will enjoy and cherish for the rest of their lives.

“To compete all our lives and finally play in a game where we’re actually wearing jerseys and competing against each other, it’s going to be awesome,” Anders told ESPN.

Kickoff for Monday Night Football is at 8:15 on ESPN.