Shohei Ohtani Owns Yankees With Bat Flip, So Is It Time For Yankees To Own Him?

Shohei Ohtani just owned the Yankees on Monday night. At this rate, he’s on the path to own them financially as well.

During the seventh inning with his team down 3-1, Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate against a Yankees pitcher named Michael King who for some reason was ordered to pitch against the star Japanese player in the latest questionable decision by manager Aaron Boone.

The result? A bomb and a bat flip followed by a fist pump by Ohtani that was the equivalent of spitting in the Yankees fan face, adding insult to [Aaron Judge’s] injury as the Yankees just can’t catch a break.

Shohei Ohtani's 35th homer ties it! pic.twitter.com/3wccZuxMWn — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2023

OHTANI’S FIST PUMP

Ohtani would end up tying the game at three a piece with his home run before the Angels would win it all in 10 innings as the Yankees are now officially in last place in the American League East.

Yes that’s right, the Yankees are at the bottom of the division with no hope in sight… unless of course, we’re talking about going out and getting Shohei Ohtani as the Angels are reportedly listening to offers.

YANKEES NEED CHANGES FAST

In the old days, former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner — who was passionate, vigorous, a prick and a fan all in one — would go out and spend the money to acquire all of baseball’s best. In fact, I’d say that if George was still alive right now there would be no doubt that Ohtani would already be on a plane to the Bronx. The bat flip alone would have pissed Steinbrenner off so much that he would have done and paid whatever it took for Ohtani to be wearing pinstripes and throwing his bat at other teams.

Unfortunately for Yankees fans, Steinbrenner’s son Hal is running the organization more like a business than as a win-at-any-cost entity. As a result, the team may not even be in the running for Ohtani making last night’s rare display of emotion by Ohtani all that much more painful.