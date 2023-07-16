Dusty Baker Can’t Wrap His Brain Around How Shohei Ohtani Does What He Does; Says He Has ‘Cleanest Liver’ In Baseball

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Angles superstar Shohei Ohtani has a habit of blowing people’s minds, and one of those people is Houston Astros skipper Dusty Baker.

Associated Press reported Greg Beacham caught up with Baker and asked him about Ohtani, a player unlike any he has seen in his decades-long career in Major League Baseball.

Houston manager Dusty Baker on Shohei Ohtani: “The greatest strength he has is as a ballplayer, he doesn’t have any weaknesses. I don’t know another guy like him. He must be in tremendous, tremendous shape to pitch and hit everyday.” (1/2) — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 15, 2023

“The greatest strength he has is as a ballplayer, he doesn’t have any weaknesses,” Baker said. “I don’t know another guy like him. He must be in tremendous, tremendous shape to pitch and hit everyday.”

Can you imagine your greatest strength being a lack of weaknesses? Ohtani is so good that people marvel at how there’s nothing he’s not good at.

Plus, if anyone knows about the grind of being a professional baseball player, Dusty Baker is that guy. He played 19 seasons in the Majors and logged over 2,000 games.

“I’m trying to figure out, when does he train and when does he run to get his endurance?, Baker continued. “I’m sure he does. He must be an extremely dedicated guy. He has to be probably one of the cleanest livers around, because he’s working every day on something. I admire him.”

Rumors continue to bounce around as far as where the Angels could trade Ohtani this season should they decide to do so. If they don’t. he’ll become a free agent after this season and he is going to get paid.

So far this season, the Japanese-born superstar has 32 home runs and is 7-5 on the mound with a 3.50 ERA.

