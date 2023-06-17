Yankees Provide Update On Aaron Judge Injury That Raises Some Concern

Videos by OutKick

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hasn’t played in several weeks after running into the right field fence at Dodger Stadium.

And based on the latest update from the team, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back in action anytime soon.

According to the team, he’s still experiencing soreness after getting a platelet-rich plasma injection in his sprained right big toe.

Recently, he got another PRP injection in a different ligament, aimed at potentially quickening his recovery.

“There’s two ligaments, so they hit the other ligament, which was still giving him some of the soreness,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters at Fenway Park. “So he had that [Thursday] and is doing a lot better today. So nothing in the way of baseball stuff the next 48 hours, but he’s doing better.”

While that seems relatively positive, Boone said he doesn’t have a potential timeline for Judge to return.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Surgery On The Table For Judge?

Boone was also asked an even more terrifying question for Yankees fans. Whether or not Judge would require surgery on the toe.

“I don’t know. I don’t think so,” Boone said. That’s over my head.”

“My understanding is these ligaments should heal over time,” Boone added. “Any time you sprain or tear the ligaments, it takes time to heal that obviously. The PRPs hopefully speed that process up. Hopefully he’s continuing to move in the right direction. I feel like he was, but that other part of the joint or on the toe that was still giving him some problems after the first PRP — so to get in and hit the other part of it hopefully is something that speeds this up a little bit.”

While it doesn’t seem that surgery is imminent or even likely, the fact that Boone didn’t immediately dismiss it has to be concerning.

Few players mean more to their team than Judge does to the Yankees, so any extended absence could prove extremely costly in a tough American League East.

If the PRP injections are effective, Judge could be back sooner rather than later. But if not – the Yankees could be without their superstar slugger indefinitely.