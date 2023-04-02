Shoegate: Sneaker Controversy Rocks The Final Four

Videos by OutKick

How, on the biggest stage in college hoops, could you not have a pair of backup sneakers?

Well, how about we ask the Miami Hurricanes’ point guard Nijel Pack.

His shoe broke during the Hurricanes‘ Final Four date with the Uconn Huskies.

Now, I assumed that somewhere in the bowels of NRG Stadium, the Hurricanes had a wealth of emergency backup sneakers that could go to should the need arise.

This is apparently not the case

A heroic equipment manager had to hoof it all the way back to the locker room in an attempt to scrounge up a pair of shoes. Lo and behold he did it, but Pack said, “Nah, man” and the poor guy had to make the trip again.

Go Shoe Boy Go! pic.twitter.com/eZuLW9npFl — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 2, 2023

At least that dude is getting his steps in.

A Final Four Appearance Is Worthy Of Packing Two Pairs Of Shoes

I’m going to need answers as to how playing in the Final Four is not an automatic two-pairs of shoe situation. Dude, I take two pairs of shoes to the beach because I don’t want to deal with having to walk around with sand in them

If I were trying to win a National Championship I’d go out and buy a pair of backup kicks (cheap ones) if I had to just to be safe.

This begs the question: are there never backups sneakers? Sneakers are far from indestructible, especially in college basketball. Remember several years back when Zion Williamson blew a tire and Nike went into panic mode?

Plus, how were Hurricanes fans not raining their sneakers down on the team’s bench in hopes of finding one that fits? Other teams’ fans would’ve done it.

This is legitimately shocking.

Whatever the case may have been, Pack and the Hurricanes equipment managed to find a suitable set of shoes and he hit the hardwood once again.

At the end of the day, UConn pulled off the win — and there may be a crazy Miami fan who blames #shoegate, but on this night, the Huskies were simply the better team.

