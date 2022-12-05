Shocker! GMA Ratings Are Soaring Thanks Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Affair

In a wild daytime TV twist that nobody saw coming, it turns out the co-hosts of “GMA3” engaged in an affair is great for ratings. Hey, if you’re going to kill off the soap operas, you might as well create one and claim it’s journalism. It’s the 2022 thing to do.

The ratings are out for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ show after the world learned the two had been engaging in some butt slapping and both had left their spouses so they could have an afternoon network TV news relationship.

According to TMZ sources, ratings for “GMA3” are now up 20% compared to two weeks before the affair became public.

“GMA3” hornbills Amy Robach and TJ Holmes at the New York City Marathon. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

“GMA3” had 1.497 million viewers on November 17 and 1.544 million the next day.

After the affair became public, the ratings jumped to 1.81 million.

In a possible move to keep the ratings flame burning for these two, ABC announced Monday that it had pulled the couple off the air because these two had become “an internal and external distraction.”

“I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways,” ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly told employees during a Monday morning editorial meeting call. “You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC’s “Good Morning America” at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Yeah, OK.

ABC has this soap opera right where it wants it. This is using the “Bachelor” playbook. Let this play out in the tabloids. Claim there’s workplace strife. Let editorial meeting quotes leak to the media.

There are even reports that “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts is furious and allegedly told both of them to “Stop it.”

Next up: The apology stage from both of them to keep their jobs. Just watch. This is cooked up drama 101.