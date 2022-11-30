‘GMA’ Anchors T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Allegedly Had An Affair & Left Their Spouses

No wonder T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have such great on-air chemistry.

According to The Daily Mail, the “Good Morning America” co-anchors left their spouses after a months-long affair that included “canoodling” and confirmed butt slapping at a remote cottage that seems to confirm these two might’ve been having an office romance.

Holmes, 45, is seen in a video getting a piece of Amy’s butt as she reportedly brought in supplies for an “intimate” stay at a remote Upstate New York cabin. There are also photos of hand-holding, nights at the bar and at least one staffer who tells the New York Post that the couple has been “very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret.”

Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach (center) have been having an affair since March, according to the Daily Mail. Robach, 49, has been married to Andrew Shue, of Melrose Place fame, since 2010. Holmes 45, married Marilee Fiebig in 2010. / Getty Images

Now both appear to be laying low.

Robach, 49, has deleted her Instagram page which had over 500k followers. Holmes has also deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Robach has been married to husband Andrew Shue, who played the role of Billy Campbell in the popular Melrose Place series, since 2010. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, is a lawyer.

According to the New York Post, Robach and Holmes have gone on double dates with their spouses “for years” and used to post photos of the couples enjoying life. Insiders say the alleged extracurricular relationship began in June, or earlier, as the two were in London for Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee when there was “intimacy” between the GMA hosts.

Now two marriages appear over and ABC has a full-blown gossip page scandal on its hands.

This should actually be good for ratings. Let’s see how this plays out.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had more than just workplace chemistry, according to photos and a video obtained by the Daily Mail. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

TikTok is buzzing over this alleged T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach affair: